Labourers contribute lot for nation building: CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday appreciated the contribution of labourers towards building the nation and highlighted State Government’s initiatives to empower labour in unorganised sector.

Addressing the 14th State convention of Hind Mazdoor Sabha here, Naveen said the Government has taken several steps for the welfare of labourers. Making kendu leaf pluckers partners in business and providing them profit share is one such step, he said.

The CM also assured that many such welfare schemes for labourers are being planned and implemented to their all-round development and welfare.

President of reception committee and BJD legislator Ranendra Pratap Swain said a committee should be set up to deliberate on wage, safety, environment and job conditions of the workers.

Minister for Home and Labour of Telangana N Narasingha Reddy, national secretary of Hind Mazdoor Sabha Harbhajan Singh Siddhu, Minister for Steel and Mines Prafulla Kumar Mallik and Minister for Women and Child Development Prafulla Samal were present among others.