Labourer dies of asphyxiation in Angul power plant

Angul: A labourer died due to asphyxiation after inhaling poisonous gas while working in NALCO’s Captive Power Plant (CPP ) in Angul district on Monday.

The deceased identified as Srikant Sahoo hails from Jajpur district, said a source.

The incident occurred in the morning, when Srikant fell unconscious after coming in contact with coal gas. Some co-workers immediately rushed Srikant to the NALCO hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Following the incident, the deceased’s family members and ‘Thika Majdoor Sangh’ an association of contract labourers’ staged a protest demanding safety and security of labourers on duty.