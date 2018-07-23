State at Large

Labourer dies of asphyxiation in Angul power plant

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Labourer dies of asphyxiation in Angul power plant

Angul: A labourer died due to asphyxiation after inhaling poisonous gas while working in NALCO’s Captive Power Plant (CPP ) in Angul district on Monday.

The deceased identified as Srikant Sahoo hails from Jajpur district, said a source.

The incident occurred in the morning, when Srikant fell unconscious after coming in contact with coal gas. Some co-workers immediately rushed Srikant to the NALCO hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Following the incident, the deceased’s family members and ‘Thika Majdoor Sangh’ an association of contract labourers’ staged a protest demanding safety and security of labourers on duty.

 

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

central bureau of investigation central bureau of investigation
1.3K
Headlines

CBI files chargesheet against Samruddha Jeevan directors in Rs 3.4 Cr ponzi scam
Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
1.3K
Headlines

Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
New Rs 100 note New Rs 100 note
1.2K
Business

New Rs 100 currency note coming by next month
To Top