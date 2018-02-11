Headlines

Kunduli victim’s brother moves SC seeking CBI probe

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kunduli case

Bhubaneswar: In a new twist to Kunduli case, the brother of the victim girl today filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking a CBI probe into alleged gang rape and suicide of the minor girl.

The victim’s brother alleged that he has no faith on the investigation by the state police and has further prayed the apex court to order for a CBI inquiry, sources said.

He has also reportedly mentioned in the petition that the state police tried to sabotage the investigation by manipulating the medical evidences.

He had earlier filed a case at the Koraput Sessions Court alleging that negligence on the part of several government officials in the matter led to the suicide.

Notably, the deceased girl was allegedly gang raped by security personnel in October last year and later committed suicide in January, 2018.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
1.4K
Latest News Update

Sex video of Haryana Ex-CM’s daughter-in-law goes viral
MR vaccination MR vaccination
996
State at Large

Jharsuguda girl dies after MR vaccination
Indian Railways Indian Railways
737
Latest News Update

Railway Group D vacancy 2018 notification out: Around 63,000 jobs in Indian Railways!
To Top