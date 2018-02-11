Kunduli victim’s brother moves SC seeking CBI probe

Bhubaneswar: In a new twist to Kunduli case, the brother of the victim girl today filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking a CBI probe into alleged gang rape and suicide of the minor girl.

The victim’s brother alleged that he has no faith on the investigation by the state police and has further prayed the apex court to order for a CBI inquiry, sources said.

He has also reportedly mentioned in the petition that the state police tried to sabotage the investigation by manipulating the medical evidences.

He had earlier filed a case at the Koraput Sessions Court alleging that negligence on the part of several government officials in the matter led to the suicide.

Notably, the deceased girl was allegedly gang raped by security personnel in October last year and later committed suicide in January, 2018.