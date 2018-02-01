Kunduli victim’s brother knocks court door seeking justice

Koraput: In a new turn in the Kunduli suicide incident, the brother of the victim girl today filed a case at the Sessions Court here against several government officials alleging negligence on their part.

The victim’s brother has appealed before the court to punish the concerned government officials as per law for the alleged negligence considering the facts and circumstances of the case.

The case has been filed against S. Shyni, DIG, South Western Range, Koraput, Kanwar Vishal Singh, Koraput SP, Niranjan Behera, Koraput DSP, Mamata Panigrahi, Inspector, District Police Headquarters, Dev Kumar Gomango, IIC, Pottangi police station, Koraput District Welfare Officer, Welfare Extension Officer, Pottangi Block, treating doctors of Koraput district headquarters hospital, treating doctors of Pottangi community health centre, Assistant Director & Assistant Chemical Examiner, Biological Division, State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) and Assistant Director & Assistant Chemical Examiner, Serology Division, SFSL.