Kunduli suicide: State human rights body seeks report in 15 days

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) today sought a report within 15 days over the suicide of the Kunduli minor tribal girl, who was allegedly gang raped by four security personnel last year.

The state human rights body has directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to submit report in this regard within the stipulated period after social activists Nishikanta Mishra and Akhand filed a petition with it.

Notably, a minor tribal girl of Sorisapadar village had complained with police that she was gang raped by four jawans in uniform on October 10 last year when she was returning from Kunduli market near the village in Koraput.

The girl committed suicide at her house on January 22 following which the Congress and the BJP observed a 12-hr bandh across the state yesterday.