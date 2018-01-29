Kunduli suicide: Mahila BJP demands Rs 1 crore compensation for family

Bhubaneswar: The women wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today sought the intervention of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) in the Kunduli gang rape victim’s suicide case and demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore to her family.

Besides, the Mahila Morcha demanded the dismissal of ADG of Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC), Mahendra Pratap and Koraput SP Kanwar Vishal Singh accusing them of withholding and destroying evidence.

“The family of the victim should be provided compensation and the people involved in this cover-up operation, especially the local SP and HRPC ADG should be dismissed immediately,” said BJP’s state general secretary Lekhashri Samantasinghar who led the delegation after pressing demand before the State rights watch body.

The BJP said that they do not have faith on the Crime Branch probe.

However, the BJD said that the BJP is trying to tarnish the image of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by raising the Kunduli incident. It is nothing else than a political ploy.

It is worthwhile to mention that, a special team of Crime Branch led by a DSP rank officer has left for Kunduli today to probe the gang rape and suicide case. The team will also investigate the allegations of manipulation of forensic report.