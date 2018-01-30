Kunduli suicide: Complaint case filed against Naveen

Puri: The Sachetan Nagarik Manch filed a complaint case against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) court in Puri today holding him responsible for the suicide of Kunduli gang rape victim.

According to reports, the outfit has alleged the Home Department failed to provide justice to the minor girl following which she committed suicide. As the Chief Minister heads the Home Department, he is responsible for suicide of the Kunduli victim.

The Sachetan Nagarik Manch also demanded to hand over the case to CBI for an impartial probe.