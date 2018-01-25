Kunduli suicide: CB refuted gang rape charges in December report

Bhubaneswar: In its action-taken report submitted to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Crime Branch (CB) of Odisha Police had dismissed the allegations of gang rape leveled by the Kunduli girl who ended her life on Monday. The action-taken report of the CB was first published in Odia vernacular daily ‘Pragativadi’ two months back.

In a bid to conceal her affair with a minor boy, the girl had leveled false allegations that four personnel of CoBRA unit of CRPF had sexually assaulted her, said the CB in its report submitted on December 14.

The CB report mentioned that a day after the class 9 girl brought gang-rape charges, the police took her to the Kunduli Community Health Centre (CHC) for medical examination following which she underwent another medical examination at the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput district.

Further a team of experts of FMT department of MKCG Medical College carried out an examination of the complainant, the report mentioned.

The report also said that no signs of rape were found through all the medical examinations.

On the other hand, the complainant’s clothes were sent to the State Forensic Laboratory for examination which also found nothing unusual.

Besides, the movements of the security forces including CoBRA were traced but the allegations were found to be false, the report stated.

The report elaborated that even as the camps of the security forces are located more than 30 kms away from the spot, at least a team comprising of more than 40 security personnel patrol in the area because of Maoist activities.

The report narrated that when the girl had met the minor boy for the last time, she insisted the boy to marry her but the boy refused her proposal. Displeased over the refusal, she tore her school uniform and threatened the boy to level rape charges against him. After the boy agreed to marry her, the girl leveled rape charges against the security personnel in a bid to conceal the truth behind her torn clothes.

The Kunduli girl hatched a rape theory, the report highlighted.

The details of the incident were revealed by the minor boy in a video-recorded statement as well as in the Polygraph test undertaken on October 16, cited the CB report.

The investigation carried out by the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) ADG also dismissed the gang rape theory.

Apart from this, a plea was filed by human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday demanding a probe either by the CBI or a team of NHRC into the alleged gang rape of Kunduli girl who committed suicide.

The petitioner has questioned why the alleged gang rape victim had to undergo medical examinations at four hospitals if the charges were found false and why the State government provided Rs 50,000 compensation to the rape survivor’s family. The petitioner also questioned that why the girl committed suicide despite counseling.