Kunduli row: Odisha bandh observed across state capital, hits normal life

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kunduli row

Bhubaneswar: The state-wide bandh has been called by the Congress and BJP on Wednesday protesting over Kunduli rape victim’s death.

A day after the minor girl ended her life; Congress gave called for dawn-to-dusk bandh across the state, while the BJP announced its decision to observe a 12-hour strike from 6 AM to 6 PM.

Normal life has been affected during bandh in the state as both party workers of the city picketed and blocked roads at several important places.

Likewise, the business and commercial establishments in the city shut down their shutters while schools and colleges were closed and buses, trucks stayed off roads fearing violence in the wee hours.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have also been made to avoid any untoward incident.

