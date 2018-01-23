Kunduli row: BJP calls for 12-hr Koraput bandh, Congress for Odisha bandh

Bhubaneswar: After the State Bjp called for a 12-hour dawn-to-dusk bandh in the undivided Koraput district tomorrow over the death of Kunduli ‘gang rape’ victim, the Congress called for Odisha bandh.

Both the saffron party and Congress have given the bandh call from 6 am to 6 pm tomorrow.

The BJP demanding recommendation by the state government for a CBI probe into the incident following which the party will observe a 12-hour bandh, informed party’s general secretary Bhrigu Buxipatra at a press conference here today.

On the Other hand, PCC president Prasad Harichandan demanded resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and stringent action against the culprits involved in the incident while calling for the bandh.