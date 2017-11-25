Kunduli rape survivor’s kin stage dharna at SCB Hospital

Cuttack: The family members of the Kunduli gangrape survivor on Friday staged a dharna inside the SCB Medical College and Hospital here protesting against the state government for not handling the sensitive issue of their daughter’s rape on a priority basis.

The rape survivor’s family along with members of civil society from Koraput district and former Congress MP Pradeep Majhi demanded to take the girl back home as she is now fully cured.

The 15-year-old dalit girl, who was allegedly raped by four security men at her village on October 10, was admitted at the SCB on November 19 after she made an attempt to commit suicide by consuming at least nine iron tablets together.

A team of 11 doctors from various departments was treating her at SCB and on Thursday after reviewing her health condition, the doctors declared that she is now fully cured and her condition is stable.

However, the doctors diagnosed her with psychological stress and as she needs psychotherapy for at least ten more days, she was shifted to mental ward instead of getting discharged on Friday, said the hospital authorities.