Headlines

Kunduli rape survivor’s kin stage dharna at SCB Hospital

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kunduli

Cuttack: The family members of the Kunduli gangrape survivor on Friday staged a dharna inside the SCB Medical College and Hospital here protesting against the state government for not handling the sensitive issue of their daughter’s rape on a priority basis.

The rape survivor’s family along with members of civil society from Koraput district and former Congress MP Pradeep Majhi demanded to take the girl back home as she is now fully cured.

The 15-year-old dalit girl, who was allegedly raped by four security men at her village on October 10, was admitted at the SCB on November 19 after she made an attempt to commit suicide by consuming at least nine iron tablets together.

A team of 11 doctors from various departments was treating her at SCB and on Thursday after reviewing her health condition, the doctors declared that she is now fully cured and her condition is stable.

However, the doctors diagnosed her with psychological stress and as she needs psychotherapy for at least ten more days, she was shifted to mental ward instead of getting discharged on Friday, said the hospital authorities.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
2.9K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
Chilika Chilika
1.6K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
bachelor party bachelor party
1.2K
Headlines

Puri hotel bachelor party was illegal: Puri SP

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top