Kunduli issue: BJP activists attempt to barge into Naveen Niwas, detained by cops

Bhubaneswar: At least 30 BJP activists led by some senior leaders have been detained by the Commssionerate police for breaching security cordon in an attempt to barge into Naveen Niwas here over Kunduli suicide incident.

The BJP activists also sought CBI probe into the incident and justice for the Kunduli suicide victim who committed suicide after being allegedly gangraped.

They shouted anti-government slogans and demanded resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the issue taking out a rally from Ram Mandir square and marched towards Naveen Niwas.

Despite of heavy security, the saffron party supporters managed to sneak in through the security cordon taking a alternative route to Naveen Niwas and had a scuffle with the cops when the latter intercepted them while attempting to storm into CM’s residence.

Later, scores of supporters were taken into police custody by the police.