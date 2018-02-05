Headlines

Kunduli issue: 5-member NHRC team begins investigation

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kunduli

Koraput: A team comprising of officials of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) arrived here today and started an investigation into the Kunduli girl’s suicide and alleged gangrape incident.

The Five-member NHRC team headed by DSP Ravi Singh held a high-level meeting at Koraput Circuit House in the presence of Child Protection Officer, ASP, IICs of Semiliguda and Koraput police stations.

According to reports, the members of human rights body will meet the victim’s family members in Mushaguda village tomorrow and later they are slated to meet locals between February 7 and 9.

Notably, a three-member BJP team led by Mahila Morcha national general secretary Saroj Pandey visited the village and investigated into the incident.

