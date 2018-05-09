Kunduli gangrape case: Home Secy, DGP appear before NCSC

Bhubaneswar: Home Secretary Asit Tripathy, DGP Dr RP Sharma and Crime Branch IG Arun Bothra on Tuesday appeared before the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) at New Delhi in connection with the rape and suicide of the minor Dalit girl at Kunduli of Koraput district.

The Koraput district Collector and SP and concerned petitioner and Koraput Congress MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria also were present during the hearing.

Earlier on April 20, the NCSC had issued summons for personal appearance of the Koraput Collector and SP in connection with the case.

The top officials were asked to appear in person before NCSC Chairman Dr Ram Chandra Katheria on April 24. However, they did not turn up.

The summons came after NCSC Member Yogendra Paswan submitted a detailed report to Khateria. During his visit to Odisha, Paswan had said the State Government should order a CBI inquiry into the Kunduli gangrape and suicide case as demanded by the victim’s family.

The NCSC members had visited the victim’s native Musaguda village under the Pottangi police station in Koraput district to investigate into the incident. They also met the victim’s family members.

Notably, the 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by four men in uniform on October 10, 2017.

Later, the girl committed suicide on January 22, 2018 when family members were not at home.