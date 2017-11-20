PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Kunduli gang rape victim admitted to ICU at SCB Hospital

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kunduli gang rape

Cuttack: The Kunduli gang rape victim was shifted to the Medicine intensive care unit (ICU) of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here today after her health condition deteriorated.

According to sources, she became critical due to excess intake of iron added tablets. A seven-member special team has been constituted for her treatment including anaesthesia, medicine and heart specialists.

The officials of District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had admitted the minor to the Koraput hospital after she vomited several times at the Tribal Welfare (TRW) School in Kotapad, where she was kept.

However, the victim did not improve after preliminary treatment and vomited blood at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College. Later, she was shifted to SCBMCH in Cuttack and is currently under treatment.

Notably, the minor victim from Musaguda village was allegedly gang raped by a group of four men in uniform of jawans of Central Forces while returning from the Kunduli daily market on October 10.

She is currently in the custody of CWC as her family members refused to accept her after being discharged from the hospital.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

British Airways British Airways
10.4K
Headlines

In pics: Strange birds attack on air causes serious damages to British Airways flight
Viral video Viral video
8.6K
Headlines

Viral video: Two arrested after victim’s father files FIR at Baripada Sadar PS
stripped naked stripped naked
6.3K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top