Kunduli gang rape victim admitted to ICU at SCB Hospital

Cuttack: The Kunduli gang rape victim was shifted to the Medicine intensive care unit (ICU) of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here today after her health condition deteriorated.

According to sources, she became critical due to excess intake of iron added tablets. A seven-member special team has been constituted for her treatment including anaesthesia, medicine and heart specialists.

The officials of District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had admitted the minor to the Koraput hospital after she vomited several times at the Tribal Welfare (TRW) School in Kotapad, where she was kept.

However, the victim did not improve after preliminary treatment and vomited blood at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College. Later, she was shifted to SCBMCH in Cuttack and is currently under treatment.

Notably, the minor victim from Musaguda village was allegedly gang raped by a group of four men in uniform of jawans of Central Forces while returning from the Kunduli daily market on October 10.

She is currently in the custody of CWC as her family members refused to accept her after being discharged from the hospital.