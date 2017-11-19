Kunduli gang rape survivor shifted to SCB medical

Jeypore: Kunduli gang rape survivor was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Saturday night after the minor girl’s health condition was serious.

According to the sources, the officials of District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) took the step after the minor vomited for several times on Saturday evening at the Tribal Welfare (TRW) School in Kotapad, where she was kept.

Blood was found in the vomit following which she was immediately rushed to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College & Hospital for treatment, sources said. She was shifted to SCB Medical in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated there and is currently under treatment.

Notably, the victim minor girl from Musaguda village was returning from Kunduli daily market on October 10, when a group of four men allegedly dressed in central force jawans dragged her into a nearby forest and sexually assaulted.