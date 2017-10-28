Kunduli gang rape survivor hospitalised again

Jeypore: The Kunduli minor gang rape survivor has hospitalised again after she complained of stomach pain on Saturday.

The victim will keep under observation of three doctors, informed SDMO, Jeypore today.

Notably, on Friday the Kunduli minor gang rape survivor was produced before the JMFC court here, hours after being discharged from Koraput Hospital today.

The minor was taken to the court under tight security to record her statement under Section 164 of CrPC.

The minor was brutally gang raped by four men allegedly dressed as jawans of Central paramilitary forces while returning from the Kunduli daily market on October 10. Since then she remained admitted to the Koraput Hospital.

On the other hand even after 17 days of the occurrence of the incident police is still empty handed and have ended up detaining and questioning only 4 relatives of the victim.