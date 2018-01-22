Kunduli gang rape survivor ends life

Koraput: While the State was busy in celebrating Saraswati Puja with great Gaiety and fervor, the shocking news of suicide of the Kunduli gang rape survivor broke this afternoon.

The minor tribal girl took the extreme step by hanging herself at her house.

According to reports, the victim had attempted to end her life by hanging self. However, she was rescued in a critical condition and was rushed to Kunduli hospital where attending doctor declared her brought dead.

The minor class IX class student of Sorisapadar village under Potangi police limits in Koraput district was brutally gang raped by four men allegedly dressed as jawans of Central paramilitary forces while returning from the Kunduli daily market on October 10 that created a huge public outcry in the state.