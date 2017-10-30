PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Kunduli gang rape survivor discharged from hospital

Jeypore: The Kunduli minor gang rape survivor, who was hospitalised again after she complained of stomach pain on Saturday, discharged from district headquarters hospital here today.

She was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) soon after her discharge from hospital.

Notably, on Friday the Kunduli minor gang-rape survivor was produced before the JMFC court here, hours after being discharged from Koraput Hospital.

The minor was taken to the court under tight security to record her statement under Section 164 of CrPC.

The minor was brutally gang-raped by four men allegedly dressed as jawans of Central paramilitary forces while returning from the Kunduli daily market on October 10.

