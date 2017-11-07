PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Kunduli gang rape reports to be made public on Nov 10: HRPC

Kunduli minor girl gang rape

Bhubaneswar: Almost a month after the occurrence of Kunduli minor girl gang rape in Koraput district, the ADG Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC), Odisha has informed today that two reports in the case would be made public on November 10.

Informing media on the decision, ADG Mahendra Pratap said, after Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College Hospital Superintendent Dr Sitaram Mohapatra appears before HRPC on November 10, two reports–one prepared by him and the other prepared by the latter–would be released. However, he maintained that the medical report doesn’t establish the gang rape in any way.

Earlier in the day, DGP R P Sharma also had a similar view. While talking to media persons after reviewing the security arrangements at Kalinga Stadium in the city for the upcoming World Hockey League, Sharma said, during the course of investigation, no significant clue on jawan’s movement in the area has been found as of now. However, the DGP insisted that the probe is being conducted in scientific manner with the help of experts and would reveal the truth soon.

Notably, the victim minor girl from Musaguda village was returning from Kunduli daily market on October 10, when a group of four men allegedly dressed in central force jawans dragged her into a nearby forest and sexually assaulted.

