Kunduli gang rape: Odisha police refutes allegations against DGP

Cuttack: After some regional electronic media broke news Kunduli gang rape victim has alleged that the DGP had met her at hospital and offered her Rs 90,000 to sign on a blank paper and tried to influence the complainant of the case, Odisha police has issued a clarification terming the allegations false and fabricated.

In certain section of electronic media some unfounded allegations have been made in connection with alleged case of rape in Kundali, Koraput. It has been reported that the DGP, Odisha allegedly tried to influence the complainant of the case, the press note issued by Odisha police read.

The allegations are categorically and totally denied being false, fabricated, malicious and motivated. It is further clarified that at no occasion the DGP, Odisha has ever met or interacted in any manner whatsoever with the complainant or the case, it concluded.