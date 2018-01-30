Kunduli gang rape: BJP President Amit Shah forms 3-member panel for probe

Bhubaneswar: BJP national president Amit Shah has expressed deep grief over the Kunduli gangrape incident. The State Government is shielding the culprits of the heinous incident is really unfortunate, said Shah.

Besides, Shah formed a three-member team to investigate into the case. In the team national general secretary Saroj Pande, national general secretary and MPs Jyoti Dhruve and Ambubala are the members. They would submit their report to Shah, said BJP State chief spokesperson Sajjan Sharma.

Shah ordered for a party probe into the matter after he was apprised of the incident by national BJP general secretary Arun Singh. The issue was discussed at a meeting of the party’s core committee here on Sunday which was attended by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Singh and other senior BJP leaders.

Condemning the incident, Shah criticised the State Government for its failure to provide justice to the family of the minor girl. Accusing the ruling party of providing protection to those involved in the crime, he demanded action against the police officers who have failed in their duty.