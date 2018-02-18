Kunduli case: Congress announces state-wide agitation from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Congress party today announced to corner Odisha Government by launching a state-wide agitation in a phased manner from tomorrow against negligence in the investigation of Kunduli gang rape and suicide case.

The party will stage a demonstration in the Capital city tomorrow and subsequently in other places of the State in phased manner, informed Congress MLA and party’s Dalit cell chief Krushna Sagaria at a press conference here.

Thought the State Government has ordered a SIT probe into Kunduli incident, it is confined to only announcement. The Government is yet to declare the name of the officers will be assigned to investigate the case, Sagaria said adding the government is deliberately trying to delay the matter further.

The victim’s family members have said that they have no faith on Crime Branch, HRPC probe and State police. The government doesn’t want to provide justice to the Kunduli victim even after her death, he added.

“The Congress will continue its agitation till the victim’s family gets justice. We seek cooperation from the people of Odisha on the matter,” he said appealing public.

On the other hand, BJD rubbished the allegations of the Opposition party saying the Congress’ allegations are baseless.

The government has already submitted required documents before the Orissa High Court on constitution of SIT and the court is likely to take a call on it by February 21 or 22, said, BJD MP and spokesperson, Pratap Deb.

Notably, the deceased girl was allegedly gang raped by security personnel in October last year and later committed suicide in January, 2018.