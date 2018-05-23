Kumaraswamy takes oath as Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Janata Dal-Secular’s (JD-S) legislative party leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Congress member G Parameshwara took oath as deputy chief minister. Governor Vajubhai R Vala administered the oath.

Although the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress alliance is all set to form the government after a high voltage political drama, it has to pass floor test in the Assembly to prove its majority on Friday.

Several opposition leaders including Congress’ Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, among many others, shared the stage during Kumaraswamy’s oath-taking ceremony.

Kumaraswamy is the second CM to take oath in the Karnataka assembly in a span of one week following stepping down of BJP’s state president BS Yeddyurappa before facing the floor test on May 19.

According to sources said, the portfolio distribution of 34 ministries is scheduled to take place soon after the floor test. Of the total ministers, 22 would go to the Congress and 12, including the post of the Chief Minister, will be with the JD(S).

Earlier, the Congress and the JD(S) had announced an unexpected alliance during the counting of votes to keep the BJP out of power in the state and subsequently command a majority in the state assembly. But the BJP which emerged as the single largest party was invited to form the government by Governor Vajubhai Vala.