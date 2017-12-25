Kulbhushan Jadhav meets mother, wife at Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad

New Delhi: Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian sentenced to death in Pakistan, met his wife and mother around 30 minutes, but only from behind a glass barrier.

Meeting between Commander Kulbushan Jhadev & his family in progress pic.twitter.com/THG925V1fO — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 25, 2017

The meeting took place at the Pakistan foreign office in Islamabad amid tight security on Monday.

India rejected Pakistan’s claim that since the Indian Deputy High Commissioner accompanied the family, it constitutes “consular access”. Jadhav’s mother Avanti Jadhav and wife Chetankul Jadhav were accompanied in the meeting by Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh, according to reports.

Jadhav’s family members arrived in Pakistan’s capital around noon on a commercial flight via Dubai, and are scheduled to return to India later today.

Pakistan on December 20 issued visa to Jadhav’s wife and mother to visit Islamabad to meet him.

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April on charges of espionage and terrorism. In May this year, the International Court of Justice had halted his execution on India’s appeal.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.