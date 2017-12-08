Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet mother, wife in Pakistani prison on Dec 25

New Delhi: Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national sentenced to death in Pakistan, will be allowed to meet his wife and mother on December 25.

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April on charges of espionage and terrorism. In May this year, the International Court of Justice had halted his execution on India’s appeal.

According to reports, an official from the Indian High Commission will also be present during the meeting. On November 10, Pakistan had agreed to allow his wife to meet him.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.