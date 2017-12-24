Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet mother, wife in Pakistan on December 25

New Delhi: Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian prisoner on death row, will meet his wife and mother in Pakistan on Christmas, December 25, 2017, Pakistan’s foreign office said today.

They will arrive by a commercial flight on December 25 and leave the same day. Indian deputy high commissioner will be the accompanying diplomat.

“India informs that the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav will arrive by commercial flight on 25 Dec and leave the same day. Indian DHC in Islamabad will be the accompanying diplomat,” Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan tweeted.

India informs that the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav will arrive by commercial flight on 25 Dec and leave the same day. Indian DHC in Islamabad will be the accompanying diplomat. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 23, 2017

Pakistan on December 20 issued visa to Jadhav’s wife and mother to visit Islamabad to meet him.

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April on charges of espionage and terrorism. In May this year, the International Court of Justice had halted his execution on India’s appeal.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.