Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: ICJ to deliver verdict tomorrow

New Delhi: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will deliver its verdict on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Thursday at 3.30 pm, three days after it heard arguments from both countries.

During its hearing, India said that Pakistan has violated the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by denying Jadhav (47), access to legal and other assistance from India, and that Pakistan should be ordered to stop his execution.

The Jadhav case was taken to the world court on May 8 by India, which accused Pakistan of conducting a ‘farcical trial’ for convicting Jadhav without a ‘shred of evidence’.

Jadhav, a former Naval officer was arrested on March 3 last year and sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities.