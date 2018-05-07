Kudumi Sena’s 6-hour bandh hits normal life in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Normal life came to a grinding halt in Mayurbhanj district with Kudumi Sena observing a six-hour bandh from 6 am to 12 noon demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for Kudumi community.

The agitators staged road blockade on NH-18 and 49 in the district adversely affecting traffic movement in the area. Several vehicles remained stranded on either sides of the road.

More than 5 lakh people of the Kudumi Mahanta community who reside in the district have alleged that the Central government excluded them from scheduled tribe list in 1956 and deprived them of their basic rights.

The highest impact of bandh was felt in places like Udala, Karanjia and Rairangpur sub divisions.

Earlier, Patidar leader Hardik Patel had arrived at Baripada to support the ongoing fight of the Kudumi Sena on March 11. He had addressed thousands of people from the community and motivated them to fight for the cause of their future generations.