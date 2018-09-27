Korea Open 2018: Saina Nehwal enters quarter-final

Seoul: Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, entered the quarter-final of the ongoing Korea Open in South Korea by defeating Kim Ga Eun of South Korea in the pre-quarters of the women’s singles event here on Thursday.

The former world champion registered the game in her name in straight games with 21-18, 21-18 in a clash that lasted for 36 minutes.

Nehwal opened with a dominating 6-1 lead. As the scoreline reached 10-2 in India’s favour, the South Korean earned four consecutive points to lessen the point gap to 10-6. Saina then successfully booked the set with 21-18.

Kim Ga Eun took away an initial lead of five points. But after putting up a hard fight on the court, Nehwal clinched back to back points to level the scores at 13-13.

The Indian shuttler did not look back after that and went on to take the game 21-18.

Saina is the only Indian left in the tournament as Sameer Verma and Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka bowed out on Wednesday.