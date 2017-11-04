Koraput SP refutes allegations of involvement of jawans in Kunduli gang rape

Koraput: Koraput SP Kanwar Vishal Singh today denied all allegations over involvement of SOG jawans in the Kunduli gang rape case saying that they haven’t got any prior evidence so far regarding movement of jawans in the area when the incident took place.

Speaking to mediapersons, Singh said, “During the course of investigation we have not established any evidence of movement of security forces in the area during the incident so far. However, the investigation is still on and we are looking into every nook and corner during the probe.”

“We are now working on some clues in this case under some close supervision of senior officials and I am hopeful to get the truth as soon as possible”, he added.

A day after BJD Dalit Cell President Bishnu Das claimed that there is certainly an involvement of security forces in the Kunduli gang rape, the SP put his stance while addressing a press conference here.

Notably, a class IX student of Sorisapadar village under Potangi police limits in Koraput district was allegedly raped by some unidentified men while she was returning from Kunduli Haat on October 10 that created a mass public outcry in the state.