Koraput Medical College gets MCI nod to hold classes this academic year

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The newly constructed Shahid Laxman Nayak Medical College in Koraput will host classes for this academic year. It  today received the approval of the Medical Council of India (MCI).

The MCI gave its nod to the state run medical college to hold academic classes from the current academic year. The medical college has also received an approval for 100 MBBS seats. The superintendent of the medical college Sitaram Mohapatra informed that the college is ready with proper infrastructure for the current academic session.

Recently, chief minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to union health minister JP Nadda to approve Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada to hold classes for academic year 2017-18.

