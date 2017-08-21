Koraput Medical College to begin classes from September 4

Koraput: MBBS classes in the newly-established Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) in Koraput would begin from September 4 this academic session with the annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students.

“The SLN Medical College is all set to begin classes for its first batch students. All infrastructure works, required for the classes and accommodation of students, have been completed,” said college Superintendent Sitaram Mohapatra.

He informed that 11 out of the 15 seats under the Central quota have been filled up and two out of the 85 seats under the State quota was lying vacant. “We are hopeful that the remaining six seats will be fulfilled during the next round of counseling,” said Mohapatra.

The medical college is being constructed over an area of 52 acres of land adjacent to the Koraput District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).