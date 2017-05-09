Headlines

Koraput leader Jayaram Pangi joins BJP

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Jayaram Pangi joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: Koraput leader Jayaram Pangi who was suspended from BJD, today joined BJP in presence of Dharmendra Pradhan and senior BJP leaders from the state. The veteran politician and former MP joined BJP alongwith hundreds of his followers. His name has been connected with the teacher Itishree Pradhan’s murder which is under CBI enquiry.

Pangi was the BJD president for Koraput during the recent Zilla Parishad elections but his candidate was not chosen as chairman. He had earlier alleged that observers for Koraput Pranab Prakash Das and Tejeswar Parida had taken money from MP N Bhaskar Rao. Hence, BJD Supremo Naveen had suspended him from the party as disciplinary action.

Despite his 40 years of association with Biju Patnaik and Naveen Patnaik, Pangi said that he was disappointed when he was suspended after working so hard for the party.

However, BJD leader Rabi Nanda from Jeypore said he was removed from the party due to his anti party activities and his joining BJP will not affect the party at all.

