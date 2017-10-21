Koraput girl impregnated by School headmaster, family ostracized

Koraput: It seems trouble is never ending for a minor girl who was impregnated by her school headmaster; the girl’s family was ostracized within less than three weeks in their village in Koraput district.

The victim’s father-Golak Mohan Sisa was forcefully directed by elders of the community in Khamara village to get the former back into its fold.

“I am a daily wage earner. After our community members came to know about the incident, they have socially boycotted us and have asked to throw a feast which entails a cost of around Rs 30, 000 in order to get us back to its fold. I am very poor. How can I afford to spend such a big amount?” asked Sisa.

The teenager studying in Class IX was found to be five-month pregnant and doctors advised against aborting the foetus.

“I haven’t received any financial assistance from the Government yet. My daughter needs medical assistance which involves money. Besides, I urge the Government to extend help for the feast,” Sisa added.

Accused headmaster Bidhubhusan Nayak of Balda Ashram School under Nandapur block in the district allegedly established physical relationship with the minor girl on the pretext of marriage. The matter came to light after the girl did not go to her village during the vacation.