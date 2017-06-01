Koraput gets Post Office Passport Seva Kendra

Koraput: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a Postal Office Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Koraput district on Wednesday.

On the inaugural ceremony of the POPSK, Minister Pradhan said it would benefit tribal people of undivided Koraput district to travel abroad.

Pradhan said the PSK was opened under Union Government’s scheme ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ initiative. Other Central welfare schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samruddhi Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Pension and Bima Yojna would directly reach to the people through post offices.

According to sources, around 600 people have already applied to the Korput Kendra for Passport and 150 of them have been issued Passports now.