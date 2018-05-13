Headlines

Koraput Cong MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria embraces Buddhism

Pragativadi News Service
Krushna Chandra Sagaria

Koraput: Koraput Congress MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria and his family members today formally embraced Buddhism at a special fuction at Burja village under Laxmipur block in the district.

Hundreds of devotees and Buddhist monks from Chhattisgarh and Nagpur attended the ceremony.

Besides Sagaria, 100 other families embraced Buddhism during the ceremony.

Buddhist monk Bhonte Buddhaghosh initiated the conversion process. The MLA’s religion conversion was preceded by customary rituals—“Trisharan” and “Panchseel Shikshya.”

Upset over atrocities against Dalits, the Congress Legislator had decided to embrace Buddhism.

Sagaria had filed an affidavit in this regard before the Executive Magistrate, Koraput.

“I don’t consider Buddhism as conversion. It will rather be my return to Buddhism. Remnants of Buddhist culture can be found across Koraput. I am a firm believer that my ancestors were followers of Buddhism”, Sagaria said.

