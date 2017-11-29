Kopardi rape and murder case: Three convicts get death sentence

New Delhi: The Ahmednagar district sessions court on Wednesday awarded death sentence to all the three convicts in the Kopardi rape and murder case in Maharashtra.

The court had on November 18, held main accused Jitendra Babubal Shinde alias Pappu (21) and co-accused Santosh Gorakh Bhaval (29) and Nitin Bhailume (28) guilty in the case.

The proceedings began at around 11:25 am as the district and the state awaited the quantum of sentence. A massive crowd gathered outside the court, amid a massive security shield.

“I had full confidence in the court and knew that justice would be served. We have waited every single day for nearly one-and-a-half-years for this judgement”, said the victim’s father.

On July 13, 2016, the three convicts had brutally raped and murdered a 14-year-old girl in Kopardi village in Karjat taluka of Ahmednagar district.

Massive protests by the Maratha community had erupted across the state after the incident, demanding capital punishment for all three. It also created strong political ripples with the Opposition Congress and the NCP demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on moral grounds.