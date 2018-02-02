State at Large

Konark police arrests youth for attacking Tehsildar

Puri: A youth was arrested today for allegedly attacking Tehsildar of Astaranga in Puri district, informed police.

According to reports, while the Tehsildar, Janmejay Sahu, was returning from Astaranga on his vehicle he was chased by some youths after his vehicle overtook them.

Sahu was intercepted by the youths in Konark area and he along with his driver was manhandled by them, following which Sahu lodged a complaint at Konark Police Station.

Police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused youths.

While one of the youth has been arrested, four other accused are on run.

