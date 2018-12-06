Konark JMFC Court grants conditional bail to Abhijit Iyer

Bhubaneswar: The court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) in Konark on Thursday granted conditional bail to Abhijit Iyer Mitra in connection with derogatory remarks on Sun Temple.

The court granted him bail on condition that he would not make any such offensive remarks in future and against a surety bond of Rs 20,000.

Yesterday, the Orissa High Court granted bail to Iyer in connection with two cases lodged against him.

On December 4, the Odisha government accepted the appeal of Iyer and decided not to accord sanction of his prosecution.

Taking into account Iyer’s representation the government has decided not to accord sanction of prosecution and take steps to withdraw other cases pending against him, the home department said.

Notably, Mitra was arrested and languished in Jharpada jail for over 40 days for hurting the religious sentiments of Odia people and insulting the lawmakers.