Kolkata Metro: Fire breaks out,11 hospitalized

Kolkata: Fire broke out between two stations of Kolkata Metro on Thursday evening.

Eleven passengers have been hospitalized due to the incident.

Reports said the fire incident took place between Rabindra Sadan and Maidan metro stations. Passengers tried to break open windows of the train to escape.

Rescue operations were underway. Most of the victims of the fire mishap were senior citizens.

The fire was put off by the metro staff through water from fire hydrants.

West Bengal Fire Service and Kolkata Police Disaster Management group are attending to the incident. Passengers are being evacuated at the time of filing the report. Passengers have been advised not to panic.

