Kolab Reservoir accident: Naveen announces 4 lakh ex-gratia each

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
drowned

Bhubaneswar: Expressing his deep condolence over the death of the four children who drowned in Kolab Reservoir in Lamtaput area of Koraput district yesterday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the family of each.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the state government would provide Rs 4 lakh compensation each for the kin of the deceased kids.

Notably, four children including two siblings of Parjakhudbi village drowned while taking bath in Kolab Reservoir yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Padu Bhoi’s son Susant Bhoi (2) and daughter Laxmi Bhoi (9), Chaitanya Bhoi’s son Sanjay (7) and Bholu Majhi’s daughter Sabita Majhi (8).

 

