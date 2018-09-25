Know the trains regulated in Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: In view of Rail-Roko agitation by tribals in Jharkhand and West Bengal, some of the trains were cancelled, partially cancelled and diverted on Tuesday.
Most of the trains were controlled en route which caused delay running of trains.
Here is the list of trains regulated in Odisha today:
- 18477 Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express from Puri on 25.09.2018 (today) will leave Puri at 2300hrs instead of 2050hrs.
- Similarly, 15639 Puri-Kamakhya (Guwahati) Express from Puri will leave at 2030hrs instead of 1425hrs on 25.09.2018 (today).