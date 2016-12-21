PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

KISS Mayurbhanj branch to come up soon

Pragativadi News Service
KISS at Mayurbhanj soon

Bhubaneswar: Infrastructure work for Adani-KISS Residential School (AKRS) would start very soon at Baripada city of Mayurbhanj district of the state and would be completed within six months. This would be the first branch of the city based well known tribal school KISS.

The first governing body meeting of was held here on Tuesday between Chairperson of AKRS Foundation Dr Priti G Adani and KIIT & KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta.

Priti visited all the campuses of KIIT and units of KISS and addressed 10,000 girl students of KISS and said that it was a magical moment for her to see thousands of girl students together.

Among others present during the meeting were, Director and CEO of The Dharma Port Company Limited (DPCL) Subrat Tripathy, Assistant Director of Education Department of Adani Foundation RN Dash and others.

