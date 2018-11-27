KISS is amazing, says AR Rahman

Bhubaneswar: Music maestro AR Rahman who is in Bhubaneswar for the inaugural ceremony of Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup visited Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer visited all units of KISS and addressed 27,000 students of the institute.

Addressing students he said, “KISS is amazing. I would have lost a great chance to see such organisation, had I not visited KISS. Students should take advantage of this kind of organization.”

The musician also thanked Achyuta Samanta, founder of KISS, for his effort towards the establishment of such kind of organization.

On the occasion, Rahman was awarded KISS Lifetime Achievement award.