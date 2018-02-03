KISS Implements Smart Classrooms

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has implemented Smart Classrooms in its campus with the support of ORACLE, a multinational computer technology corporation. Under the project, 100 Smart Classrooms have been set up to foster Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Maths (STEAM) competencies among tribal students of the institute. These classrooms are technology enabled with specialised audio response software, assistive learning devices, networking, and audio-visual tools catering to students from standard one to ten.

ORACLE, under its CSR activity, is supporting more than 99 organisations in different capacities across the country. KISS was chosen for the grant after a number of compliances were met with Charities Aid Foundation which is a partner with Oracle.

World-class amenities including interactive projector is the highlight of this project. These Smart Classes use all interactive modules like videos and presentations and these visually attractive methods of teaching become appealing to students who are already struggling with the traditional method of teaching in a classroom. This in turn is helping KISS to achieve its objectives of developing interest of the children towards education and future goals and to enhance learning methodology.