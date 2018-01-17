KISS bags Energy Globe World Award 2017

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) won the 18th Energy Globe World Award-2017 in ‘Fire Category’ for green initiatives undertaken by the institute. The award, presented to KISS at a ceremony in Tehran, was attended by over 60 countries and broadcast worldwide on Tuesday. KISS was the only institution from the country to bag the award in the field of environment.

KISS won the award in ‘Fire’ category for green initiatives undertaken by this institute that reduces the ecological footprint for large scale cooking. As many as 2,000 projects from 178 countries competed for this award in five categories: Land, Fire, Water, Air and Youth.

India, Thailand and Spain were chosen global finalists for the category ‘Fire’. After a thorough evaluation, the high-level jury selected KISS for the award, becoming the only organization from India to win it.

KISS has modernized its preparation of food for 27,000 students through biogas plant, steam-based cooking system, solar heating system and rainwater conservation system. Statesmen, Policymakers, Bureaucrats and Nobel Laureates from across the world have visited KISS and heaped lavish praise on the environment-friendly system adopted here.

Energy Globe Award is an environmental award, honoring the best solutions for current energy and climate changes. It was founded in 1999 in Austria as a local initiative. Since then it has developed in a global award, presented annually in over 170 countries. Each year the Energy Globe Award is presented first locally, on a national level. The best projects are nominated for the Energy Globe World Award, presented in five different categories. The ceremony takes place in a different country every year.