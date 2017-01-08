Kiran Bedi to quit as Puducherry Lt Governor next year

Puducherry: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has announced that she would demit office in May next year on completion of two years.

“I will demit office on May 29, 2018, when I complete two years in Puducherry,” she said.

The statement comes days after the Congress MLAs sought Centre’s intervention complaining Bedi’s style of functioning in the backdrop of her cancelling a circular issued by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

Earlier this week, she cancelled Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy’s order banning the use of social media for official work.