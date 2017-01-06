Latest News Update

Kiran Bedi cancels Puducherry CM’s circular on use of social media

Pragativadi News Service

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry:  Kiran Bedi, the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on Thursday cancelled Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy’s order banning the use of social media for official work.

“If Puducherry has to be a progressive UT, it cannot be retrograde in communications” she said.

In a circular, the union territory government had directed all officers and Heads of departments and employees of government-owned undertakings to immediately desist from using social media such as twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook. It said the server of these multinational companies was based outside the country.

Comments

