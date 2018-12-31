King Kohli records highest international runs

Melbourne: The year has been tremendous for Indian skipper Virat Kohli with 11 overseas test wins as captain.

He also equalled Sourav Ganguly’s record who also has 11 Test wins as a captain, the Delhi batsman added another leaf to his cap when he with 2653 runs recorded the highest international runs bt any batsman for the third consecutive year.

With an outstanding average of 69.81, the 30-year-old Kohli scored the highest runs with an unbeaten 160.

The 30-year-old led his team to a 2-1 series lead against Australia with the latest defeating the hosts by 137 runs at Melbourne.

Kohli and his co bowled out the hosts for 261 runs on the final day at MCG. The fourth and final Test of the series will be played in Sydney on Thursday.